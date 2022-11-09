Judge orders Gingrich to testify in Georgia election probe

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A judge has ordered former House Speaker Newt Gingrich to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and Republican allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Gingrich lives in Virginia and has argued he shouldn’t have to testify. But a judge in Virginia on Wednesday ordered Gingrich to appear before the Georgia panel. Gingrich’s lawyer says he expects to appeal the judge’s ruling. If the appeal fails, Gingrich will be required to testify to the special grand jury on Nov. 29. Fulton County’s Democratic district attorney opened the investigation last year.

