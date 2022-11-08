Why AP called Ohio Senate for JD Vance

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican JD Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties and performed similarly to former President Donald Trump two years ago in the state. That’s what led the Associated Press to declare Vance the winner over Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan. Vance had the backing of former President Donald Trump, though their relationship has been complicated. Vance had been a “Never Trumper” before Trump became president. Ryan has served 10 terms in Congress and sought to connect with working class voters who had been moving away from the Democratic Party in some races.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.