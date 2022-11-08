Tim Scott seeks final US Senate term; bigger office may loom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is running for what he says is a final six-year term from South Carolina. But the only Black Republican in the Senate may have bigger future political ambitions. Scott is facing Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews as he seeks a second full term. Scott was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2013 by then Gov. Nikki Haley when Jim DeMint resigned. Scott has tens of millions of dollars. Matthews has struggle to raise a few hundred thousand dollars. Scott won’t say anything about his long-term plans, though others are urging him to run for president later.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.