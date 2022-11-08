Oregon votes on gun control, health care measures

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregonians will vote on a slate of measures including one that would add a permit requirement for buyers and another that would mandate health care as a human right. Measure 114 would require state residents to obtain a permit to purchase a gun, ban large-capacity magazines over 10 rounds except in some circumstances and create a statewide firearms database. Measure 111, if passed, would make Oregon the first state in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare affordable health care a fundamental human right. Opponents have said it could trigger legal and political challenges if passed.

