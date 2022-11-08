Incumbents cruise to House wins in early New Jersey returns

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Incumbents were having an easy time as early returns came in for New Jersey’s 12 U.S. House races in Tuesday’s midterm midterm contest. Democrats Frank Pallone Jr., Donald Norcross, Donald Payne Jr., and Bill Pascrell were re-elected. Robert Menendez, the son of Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, won the 8th District seat opened by the retirement of Rep. Albio Sires. That was the only seat that did not have an incumbent. The GOP was optimistic that it could win in the newly drawn 7th District, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski faces a rematch against Republican former state Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr.

