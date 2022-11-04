Why was I given a provisional ballot?

Provisional ballots are provided to a voter when there are questions around their eligibility on Election Day, such as when the person’s name does not appear on the voter rolls. Charles Stewart III, director of MIT’s election lab, says they’re a “fail-safe method” to ensure that everyone who is registered to vote gets to cast a ballot. The specific procedures and policies differ by state, but local election officials generally set aside completed provisional ballots until the voter’s status can be verified some time shortly after Election Day. But that lag has led to confusion and allegations of voter fraud in recent elections.

By PHILIP MARCELO The Associated Press

