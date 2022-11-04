Cuba to send Mexico rocks as well as docs

MEXICO CITY (AP) — After raising controversy by hiring hundreds of Cuban doctors, Mexico’s president is set to anger critics again, by announcing plans to buy crushed rock ballast from Cuba for a tourist train project. A lot of people in Mexico already have doubts about President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Maya Train project. There are questions about its environmental impact and uncertain demand for the train service. But López Obrador said Friday he faces a massive logistical challenge in his rush to finish the train within a year. Millions of tons of ballast are needed to stabilize rail ties, but no suitable rock is available for hundreds of miles.

