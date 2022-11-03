Skip to Content
Schumer insists Democrats have path to keep Senate majority

By LISA MASCARO
AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is predicting that Democrats will keep their hold on the U.S. Senate. The Democratic leader told The Associated Press on Thursday that he’s confident Democrats will be able to win the battleground states being contested and potentially pick up Senate seats from Republicans — bucking a wave of Republican enthusiasm. “It’s tight,” Schumer acknowledged while campaigning in his home state of New York. But he believes a robust early vote and the party’s get-out-the-vote push will make the difference. Schumer’s upbeat predictions come as Democrats face stiff headwinds heading into Election Day on Tuesday.

