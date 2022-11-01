Officials probe India bridge collapse as divers comb river

MORBI, India (AP) — Scuba divers are combing through a river in western India to make certain no bodies are left behind after the collapse of a newly repaired suspension bridge. In the meantime, officials are investigating what led to the tragedy that killed at least 135 people. The bridge had reopened just four days earlier. The Press Trust of India agency reported that prosecutors are saying the contractors who oversaw the repair work were not qualified. Citing a forensic report, the prosecution said that while the bridge’s flooring was replaced, its cable was not. It said the cables snapped under the weight of the new flooring.

