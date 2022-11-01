Greece: Dozens missing after boat carrying migrants sinks

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard is searching for dozens of migrants reported missing after the overloaded sailboat they were on capsized and sank in rough seas off an island near Athens. The incident overnight was the latest deadly shipwreck involving migrant boats in Greek waters. Ten survivors, all men, were rescued and transported to the island of Evia, off the eastern coast of the Greek capital. The first nine were discovered overnight on an uninhabited islet and told authorities there had been around 68 people on board when the sailboat sank. The tenth survivor was plucked from the water Tuesday afternoon by a cargo ship. A separate rescue operation continued for seven people missing from an inflatable dinghy that capsized Monday off the coast of the eastern Aegean island of Samos.

