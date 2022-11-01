Exec: Trump Organization changed pay practices post-election

NEW YORK (AP) — An executive has testified that Donald Trump’s election as president was a wake-up call for the company synonymous with him, his wealth and his fame. Senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney said Tuesday in court that the Trump Organization changed its ways in 2017 or 2018 after bringing in a Washington lawyer to audit its tax practices following Trump’s election. McConney says the Trump Organization found itself scrambling to scrub some pay practices and financial arrangements now at issue at a criminal tax fraud trial in New York. The case is the only criminal trial that has arisen from the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation of Trump.

