Ex-Chiefs assistant Reid sentenced to three years in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been sentenced to three years in prison for a drunken driving crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl in 2021. Reid’s sentencing Tuesday comes after he pleaded guilty in September to driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury. Under a plea deal, Reid faced a maximum of four years in prison. His defense lawyer had sought probation. Prosecutors said Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, had just left Arrowhead Stadium in February 2021, when his speeding pickup truck hit two parked vehicles on a ramp along Interstate 435. A girl in one of the cars, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury.

