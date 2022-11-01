2 dead, 1 injured as helicopter crashes in central Norway

HELSINKI (AP) — Police say a helicopter on a leisure flight has crashed in central Norway, killing both passengers and severely injuring the pilot. Norwegian police identified the dead passengers as a Norwegian man and a woman in their 60s. The pilot was found alive at the crash site just outside the town of Verdal, and was rushed to a hospital in the city of Trondheim. There was also a dog in the helicopter which survived Tuesday’s crash and was taken to a vet, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK said. Norwegian media reported that the helicopter crashed into a field outside a densely built-up area in thick fog after several unsuccessful attempts to land.

