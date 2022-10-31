Top Biden envoy pushes back on criticism of Iran strategy

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Biden administration official is pushing back against growing criticism from Iranian American activists calling on the White House to abandon its efforts to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal. The White House has faced calls to scuttle the deal altogether after the Islamic government’s brutal crackdown on a women-led protest movement and Tehran’s decision to send hundreds of drones to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine. The U.S. special envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, said Monday during an event in Washington that the Biden administration “makes no apology” for “trying to do everything” it can to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

