Suspect in quadruple shooting threatened ex, records say

DENVER (AP) — Court records say a man suspected of killing four people at his ex-girlfriend’s home in suburban Denver on Sunday allegedly threatened to kill her a week before. Police were searching Monday for 21-year-old Joseph Mario Castorena in connection with the shooting that left three men and a woman dead in Aurora. Neither the ex-girlfriend nor two young children at the home were injured in the shooting. The children of Castorena and his ex-girlfriend were out-of-state with family at the time of the shooting. In an application for a protection order, the ex-girlfriend says he pulled out a gun and threatened to kill her on Oct. 23.

