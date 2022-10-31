South Carolina’s Mace gets boost from McCarthy, Gabbard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina is getting a reelection boost from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The California Republican is appearing with Mace this week for a fundraiser in Charleston. Mace’s campaign says Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are also stumping with her in the closing week before the midterm elections. Mace’s campaign says the diverse array of political figures showcases her broad appeal as she runs for her second House term. Maces faces Democrat Annie Andrews in the Nov. 8 general election.

