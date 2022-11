Low costs expected to keep Obamacare interest high

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans can begin selecting their 2023 health insurance plans on HealthCare.gov on Tuesday. Open enrollment begins, as the Biden administration pushes to keep the number of uninsured Americans at a record low. Those searching for coverage will largely be shielded from an increase in costs. The generous subsidies approved during the pandemic are continuing. That will keep monthly premium payments at zero dollars or just a few dollars monthly for most people who enroll. The larger price breaks have driven a jump in enrollment as the Obama-era law that launched the program marks a decade in business.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.