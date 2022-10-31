Democrats, tech leaders fund PAC to boost McMullin in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tech leaders and Democratic Party-aligned groups are among those funneling millions into Utah to support independent Evan McMullin’s bid to unseat Republican Sen. Mike Lee. Their super PACs are running ads against Lee as part of their broader strategy to prevent Republicans from retaking control of the U.S. Senate. Though McMullin is running as an independent, the spending from outside groups mirror the partisan dynamics in key battleground states as the election nears. The sheer amount reflects how McMullin has turned Utah from political afterthought to battleground and that the reliably Republican state could be one of Democrats’ best hopes to prevent the GOP from taking control of the Senate.

