US to send Ukraine additional $275 million in military aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Pentagon is sending Ukraine a new $275 million package of weapons and other aid, in a move to bolster the effort to drive Russian forces out of key areas in the south as the winter closes in. Officials say there are no major new weapons in the U.S. package, which is expected to be announced on Friday. Instead, the U.S. aid is largely aimed at restocking thousands of rounds of ammunition for weapons systems already there, including for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, which Ukraine has been successfully using in its counteroffensive against Russia. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of a package not yet made public.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

