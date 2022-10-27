Ukraine: Evacuations intensify in Kherson; power sites hit
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow-appointed authorities in southern Ukraine say tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated from an area around the strategic city of Kherson as intense fighting and attacks on power infrastructure continue. Kherson’s governor says more than 70,000 residents from the area have been moved. Members of the regional administration were included in the evacuation, officials said, while monuments were also removed. Fighting has intensified around Kherson, where Ukrainian forces are attacking Russia’s foothold on the west of the Dnieper River that divides the country.