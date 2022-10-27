NY Post fires employee for ‘vile’ takeover of Twitter feed

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Post fired an employee on Thursday for a series of ‘vile’ postings that appeared on the newspaper’s website and Twitter feed. The postings included calls for the assassinations of political leaders, and violent and racist statements falsely attributed to Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor. The Post said the statements were quickly removed. The newspaper did not give any details about who the employee was and how this person was able to use the public accounts in this way. The Post called the comments falsely placed on its accounts ‘vile and reprehensible.’

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.