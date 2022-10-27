1 construction worker dies in bridge collapse in Missouri

KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — Officials say one construction worker died and three others were injured when a bridge under construction collapsed in a rural area in northwest Missouri. Clay County officials on Thursday identified the fatality as 22-year-old Connor Ernst of California, Missouri. Sheriff’s officials initially said two people were injured when the bridge fell Wednesday but later said a third person was on the bridge when it fell while concrete was being poured for its deck. Those three workers were able to extricate themselves from the rubble and suffered only minor injuries. The bridge spanned a creek in a rural area near Kearney, about 27 miles northeast of Kansas City.

