UN envoy to pursue reported Libyan election commitments

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The new U.N. special envoy for Libya says he plans to follow up on commitments by the country’s political rivals at the end of a meeting last week that reportedly include the need to hold presidential and parliamentary elections and ensure that the divided north African country has a single executive power as soon as possible. Abdoulaye Bathily told the U.N. Security Council Monday he plans to talk to leaders of the east-based parliament, the House of Representatives, and west-based High Council of State in the capital Tripoli in the coming weeks “to understand” the agreements announced at the end of their Oct. 21 meeting in Morocco.

