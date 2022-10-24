Sunak, UK’s next PM, gets cheers from unlikely place: India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Rishi Sunak, the former British Treasury chief who won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party and is likely to become the country’s next prime minister, is getting cheers from an unlikely place: India, its former colony. Social media and TV channels in India are awash with comments and reactions to the accomplishment by the 42-year-old who has spoken publicly about his Indian roots and Hindu faith. For many Indians it was the moment to say: He is one of our own. Sunak will be the first person of color to take Britain’s top job, an accomplishment reflecting that of Kamala Harris, a woman of Indian heritage who became U.S. vice president last year.

