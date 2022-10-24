EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana on the ballot in 2022?

Pot is a popular topic on ballots again this election. Five states are considering whether to approve recreational marijuana for those 21 and older. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots to amend their constitutions and legalize recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis. Prohibitions across the country have fallen steadily in the decade since Colorado and Washington approved recreational cannabis. Even some states in the Deep South have given the go-ahead to medical marijuana.

