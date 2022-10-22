Plane crashes into New Hampshire building; all on board die

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport on Friday. City officials said on their Facebook page that no one was injured in the building but that “those on the plane have perished.” The crash sparked a fire at the building near Hope Chapel. Keene Mayor Mayor George Hansel says the two people who died have not been identified. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

