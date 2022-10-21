Tiny Tennessee fish protected, but US has yet to say where

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The tiny, iridescent Barrens topminnow spent more than 40 years in endangered species limbo — under on-and-off review but never officially listed as endangered. It was finally given federal protection in 2019, but its future is still in doubt. In part, that’s because in the three years since, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has not defined its critical habitat — the areas that must be protected in order for it to recover. Recently the Center for Biological Diversity threatened to sue over the issue. The wildlife service has asked for patience, writing that it expects to submit something by the end of the year.

