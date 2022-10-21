How the UK Conservatives plan to replace departing Liz Truss

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s governing Conservative Party is electing a new leader for the second time this year. The winner will replace Liz Truss as party leader and will automatically become prime minister. Truss resigned Thursday after 45 days in office. Party officials have designed a condensed election process that aims to have a new prime minister in place within a week. Any Conservative lawmaker can run, and candidates need signatures from 100 of their colleagues to get on the ballot. Nominations close at 2 p.m. Monday. If there are three contenders Conservative lawmakers will vote to eliminate one, before online voting opens for party members across the country. The winner is set to be announced Oct. 28.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.