Nigeria: Police use tear gas on anniversary of fatal protest

Associated Press (AP) — Nigerian police officers have fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos who were marking the second anniversary of demonstrations against police brutality that turned deadly. Participants said they gathered at the city’s Lekki tollgate to draw attention to police brutality they allege remains rife despite promises of reform. A Lagos police spokesperson said tear gas was fired on Thursday to disperse “lawless people.” He described the action as “the least harmful thing we could have done.” A human rights lawyer says the protesters were demonstrating peacefully. Eleven people died when security forces fired live ammunition at crowds gathered at the Lekki tollgate for an anti-police protest on Oct. 20, 2020.

