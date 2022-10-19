Sullivan’s warning: Journalists should be on high alert

NEW YORK (AP) — Margaret Sullivan has a manifesto. She warns in “Newsroom Confidential” that journalists should be on high alert to protect the future of democracy. Sullivan is a former public editor at The New York Times and media columnist at The Washington Post. She says she’s worried that journalists are unprepared for threats to democracy from former President Donald Trump and his followers. Her new book is a memoir of her time editing her hometown newspaper to reaching journalism’s heights in the big city, and a textbook for the century’s biggest press issues. Now, she says, journalists need to have sirens blaring and red lights flashing.

