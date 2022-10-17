Am I allowed to drop off a ballot for someone else?

In most states, you can drop off a ballot for someone else — but there might be restrictions. For example, some states only allow caregivers, family members or household members to drop off your ballot for you. Other states allow you to give your ballot to anyone you choose. More than half of states have laws that explicitly allow a third party to return a voted ballot. Laws allowing ballot collection make voting more convenient, but they have been criticized by some who say they increase risk of voter fraud. Election security experts say that voter fraud is rare among all forms of voting, including by mail and at drop boxes.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.