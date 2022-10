Biden nominates 7 for US attorney, judge and marshal slots

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administrating is putting forth seven new Justice Department and judicial nominations covering three U.S. attorney’s offices in Texas and other senior posts. One is a prosecutor who vowed to seek the death penalty for a man who killed nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a Walmart. With the new slate, Biden has now announced 63 nominees to serve as U.S. attorneys in districts across the U.S. and 20 nominees to serve as U.S. marshals. U.S. attorneys are responsible for federal criminal prosecutions in their districts and are central to efforts to combat violent crime.

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press

