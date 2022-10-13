Team picked to make ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ into a stage musical

NEW YORK (AP) — “A Wrinkle in Time,” the classic sci-fi coming-of-age tale, has been adapted into a film, a TV movie, opera, several plays and a graphic novel. Now it’s time for a stage musical, The Associated Press has learned. For the first musical version of Madeleine L’Engle’s acclaimed novel, Charlotte Jones Voiklis, L’Engle’s granddaughter and director of her literary estate, has helped pick the creative team. It includes music and lyrics by composer Heather Christian, a story by Lauren Yee and direction by Lee Sunday Evans. Diana DiMenna and Aaron Glick are also producers.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.