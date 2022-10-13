New law in Uganda imposes restrictions on use of internet

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has signed into law legislation criminalizing some internet activity despite concerns the law could be used to silence legitimate criticism. The bill, passed by the legislature in September, was brought by a lawmaker who said it was necessary to punish those who hide behind computers to hurt others. That lawmaker argued in his bill that the “enjoyment of the right to privacy is being affected by the abuse of online and social media platforms through the sharing of unsolicited, false, malicious, hateful and unwarranted information.”The new legislation increases restrictions in a controversial 2011 law on the misuse of a computer. A presidential spokesman issued a statement saying Museveni signed the bill into law on Thursday.

