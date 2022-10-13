Iran president accuses US of ‘destabilization’ amid protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s president has accused the U.S. of conducting a “failed policy of destabilization.” Ebrahim Raisi’s statement Thursday came after Iranians in cities nationwide held protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman earlier detained by the country’s morality police. Raisi in repeated comments has tried to frame the demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini as a Western plot, even as school-age protesters remove their mandatory headscarves, or hijabs. They come after protests in cities across Iran on Wednesday, with videos circulating of security forces apparently firing toward demonstrators and using violence to put down the dissent.

