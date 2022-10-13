EU report: Frontex covered up Greece’s migrant pushbacks

ATHENS (AP) — A much-anticipated report by the European Union’s anti-fraud watchdog into the alleged involvement of the EU border agency Frontex in Greece’s illegal pushbacks of migrants to Turkey has concluded that agency employees were involved in covering up such incidents in violation of migrants’ “fundamental rights.” The 120-page Olaf report was made public on Thursday by the Germany-based freedom of information portal FragDenStaat together with media organizations Der Spiegel and Lighthouse Reports. It found that Frontex top managers were guilty of “serious misconduct and other irregularities.”

By RENATA BRITO and DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press

