An anchor again: Ted Koppel hosts show on US divisions

NEW YORK (AP) — Ted Koppel will anchor a special edition of “CBS Sunday Morning” this weekend probing the nation’s divisions. The 82-year-old Koppel has been an occasional contributor to the CBS program for about five years, but this is the first time he will fill in to give Jane Pauley a weekend off, because he wanted to dig into the topic. The show looks at how the Internet, talk radio and wealth disparities have divided Americans. But Koppel says he also wants to leave viewers with the long view. He’s no Pollyanna, but he notes that Americans have gone through similar stages in the past.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.