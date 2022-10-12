McCann suspect won’t face trial in other cases before 2023

BERLIN (AP) — A court says a German man who is also suspected in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann won’t go on trial before next year on charges related to a string of other sexual offenses he is alleged to have committed. Prosecutors in the northern city of Braunschweig announced Tuesday that they had charged the 45-year-old in several separate cases involving offenses allegedly committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017. The Braunschweig state court said Wednesday that it has received the more than 100-page indictment. It will now have to decide whether to send the case to trial. It said due to its schedule with other cases, the opening of any trial shouldn’t be expected this year.

