A flirt? Concerns about juror in case tied to Whitmer plot
Prosecutors are raising concerns about a female juror who apparently has been smiling at one of three men on trial in connection with a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Judge Thomas Wilson says he also noticed it. He pledged to pay “close attention” to the juror. The judge says the expressions didn’t appear to be a reaction to testimony. The juror has been looking at Paul Bellar, who was a member of a paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen. Bellar, Joe Morrison and Pete Musico are charged in Jackson, Michigan, with providing material support for a terrorist act. They’re accused of aligning with others who were convicted in federal court with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer in 2020.