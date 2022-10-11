Trial begins for analyst who was source for Trump dossier
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Associated Press
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal jury in Virginia has heard opening statements in the trial of a think tank analyst who played a major role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump. Prosecutors say Igor Danchenko lied to the FBI about how he obtained the material he supplied to British spy Christopher Steele. Danchenko says everything he told the FBI was true even if he wasn’t totally forthcoming. It is the third case brought by special counsel John Durham as part of his investigation into the origins of the FBI’s 2016 probe into ties between Trump and Russia.