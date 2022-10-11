EXPLAINER: Haiti’s troubled history of foreign interventions

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Haiti ‘s prime minister and 18 members of his cabinet have requested the immediate deployment of foreign troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country. Fuel, water and other basic supplies have dwindled nearly a month after one of Haiti’s most powerful gangs blocked access to a fuel terminal holding millions of gallons of gasoline and diesel. In addition, demonstrators have blocked roads to protest a spike in fuel prices. The United Nations secretary-general has offered the Security Council various options, including the immediate deployment of a rapid action force.

