Caseworker charged in connection to child’s beating death

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia caseworker has been charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and other counts in connection to the July beating death of a 3-year-old child in foster care. Jendayi Mawusi, 25, was charged and arrested Monday in connection to the death of Hope Jones. Mawusi worked for a subcontractor through the city’s Department of Human Services, monitoring cases of children in foster care. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Kranser said Tuesday that Mawusi allegedly failed to follow up on instructions she gave to the child’s foster mother to seek medical care for her and failed to file incident reports after observing injuries. Jones’ foster mother, 30-year-old Kiana Casey, was charged in July with murder and related charges.

