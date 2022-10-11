6 tips you can use to help improve your credit score

NEW YORK (AP) — Credit scores are complicated, so the process of improving them can look different for everyone. Experts have some tips for how you can get started if you need to improve your credit score. The first step is knowing what your score is and what’s showing in your credit report. If you have credit cards, you should use them, but not max them out. If you can’t pay off your card every month, even small payments will help improve your score. And if you don’t have a credit history, you can start safe with secured cards that help you avoid overspending.

