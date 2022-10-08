FAA issues warning about type of seaplane that crashed

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal authorities have issued a warning about a part of the tail in the type of seaplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound last month, killing 10 people. The Seattle Times reports that the Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency airworthiness directive concerning Otter seaplanes. It warned of potential cracks and corrosion in a part called the elevator, a movable surface of the horizontal tail that controls the plane’s pitch. The newspaper reported the warning was not the result of the investigation into the Sept. 4 crash off Whidbey Island. The directive said officials received “multiple recent reports” of cracks in that particular part.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.