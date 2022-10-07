UN passes resolution urging support for flooded Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has passed a resolution expressing solidarity with flood-battered Pakistan and calling on the international community to scale up aid. The measure that passed Friday also urges the world to keep up the political will to support the country’s recovery long-term, and it nudges the U.N. to step up efforts to mobilize effective, immediate and adequate international assistance. Record-breaking floods in the developing South Asian country have affected 33 million people and killed 1,700 or more since mid-June. Nearly 8 million people were displaced, and hundreds of thousands are still living in tents and makeshift homes.

