Libyan group: At least 15 killed after fire on migrant ship

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — A spokesman for Libya’s Red Crescent says that at least 15 people are dead after an apparent fire onboard a migrant ship off of Libya’s western coast. In a video circulated online, the burnt hull of the boat is seen lodged on coastal rocks with bodies strewn around it. The spokesman said the bodies of the dead had been retrieved and transported to a hospital, where their remains would be examined to determine the cause of death. The shipwreck took place off the western Libyan city of Sabratha, a major launching point for the mainly African migrants making the dangerous voyage across the Mediterranean.

