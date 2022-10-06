Early data indicates Idaho wolf population is holding steady

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s top wildlife official says the state’s wolf population appears to be holding steady despite recent changes by lawmakers that allow expanded methods and seasons for killing wolves. Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told lawmakers on the Natural Resources Interim Committee on Thursday that human-caused and natural wolf mortality looks similar to three previous years. The agency says the population fluctuates from more than 1,600 in the spring when pups are born to about 800 in late winter. He says the midpoint is about 1,250 wolves. The agency won’t have a solid estimate until January when it finishes analyzing millions of photos taken by remote cameras.

