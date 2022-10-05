State, cops seek to bar evidence in trial over Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys for two former Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd have filed more than 100 motions to limit testimony or evidence that will be allowed at trial. Many of the requests rely heavily on what happened at the previous two trials in Floyd’s death. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. With jury selection to begin Oct. 24, both sides are using what they learned in the prior trials to try to shape the proceeding in their favor. Hearings on the requests are scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

