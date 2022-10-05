NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. WECT-TV reports that the suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing on a petition for removal. David wrote that Greene “committed willful misconduct and maladministration in office.” In a statement last week, Greene said the recording of a 2019 phone call obtained by the station was altered, but he didn’t deny being on the call or making the statements.

