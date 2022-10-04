UN envoy: Iraq is `highly volatile’ and leaders must talk
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Iraq is warning that the situation in the country remains “highly volatile” nearly a year after last October’s elections failed to form a government. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert says all sides have made “strategic mistakes” and it’s time for Iraqi leaders to hold talks “and pull the country back from the ledge.” She told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that “with risks of further strife and bloodshed still very tangible, dwelling on who did what when is no longer an option.” She said Iraq’s leaders must engage in dialogue and put the spotlight on the people’s needs.